Kenny Rogers’ Sidekick in ‘The Gambler’ Reminisces About Garden Gnomes and a Kodiak Bear

The legacy of Kenny Rogers is inextricably tied to his hit music, “The Gambler,” which was once so in style it was once become 5 TV motion pictures and mini-series, westerns that starred Rogers as poker knowledgeable Brady Hawkes, and his comedic sidekick, Billy Montana.

Bruce Boxleitner, who performed the position of Billy Montana, spoke with Newsweek on Saturday whilst reminiscing about Rogers, who died a evening previous at age 81.

“I’d finish a season with The Scarecrow and Mrs. King and run off and do the next Gambler,” Boxleitner stated in the interview.

Boxleitner persevered to elaborate about Rogers on that film set.

“Just before Kenny was doing the first Gambler in 1980, he was broke and starting over. After a bitter breakup with his rock band, “Coward of the County” was at the top of the charts and he was very excited,” recollects Boxleitner. “On the set, we’d sit on these big wooden barrels and play cards. He knew every game and every trick in the book. Playing cards with Kenny was insane.”

One of Boxleitner’s fondest recollections of the rustic celebrity, regardless that, comes from the second one iteration, The Gambler: The Adventure Continues in 1983.

“One scene had Kenny and I falling into this trail after I had been sneaking up on him, and there’s this gigantic bear that I’ve teed off, so there’s this chase. We’re in this huge meadow and Kenny and I get as close to this Kodiak bear as we dare, then they roll cameras,” Boxleitner recollects.

“Bears can move pretty fast, and I’m 31 and a jogger, and Kenny is about 20-years older, and we’re wearing cowboy boots that are made for stirrups, not for sprinting. But Kenny ran so fast that he left me in the shot all alone,” Boxleitner stated. “I couldn’t keep up with him. He ran all the way into his trailer and on the way he hit the director so hard that he tore his wristwatch off. And we were supposed to have dialogue with each other while we we’re running, so we had to do the scene over and over because Kenny was too fast.”

The journey was once simply getting began.

“In the next scene, we come onto this road where Linda Evans—we always had the greatest kick-ass ladies in these shows—is driving this wagon and we jump in with her,” says Boxleitner. “The bear gets on the back of the wagon with his two paws and huge head with his hind-quarters on the ground. That head with its mouth open, I swear to God, I almost fainted. He’s roaring away, and the director yells, ‘look our way like you’re really scared.’ My eyes were bigger than saucers already. There was no acting. We played big heroes, but we ran like chickens.”

Boxleitner stated Rogers was once way more intense than folks discovered, and that he had to be the most efficient at the whole thing he attempted. He performed tennis with execs, took up images and revealed a espresso desk ebook of his paintings. “I’m proud to be in it, right between Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor.”

American nation singer Kenny Rogers sings on level all the way through a live performance on November 8, 1981 on the Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Photo through Ross Marino/Getty Images

Boxleitner referred to as Rogers a “mentor,” at the side of James Arness, whom he starred with in the TV model of How the West Was Won.

“James and Kenny taught me how to star in a TV series, because so many stars don’t behave well. They’ve got a sense of power about themselves. Not Kenny. He never pulled any crap. He wanted to work hard, have fun, and set an example. He always wanted to do more than his stunt double, and he was a hell of a horseback rider. He was the real deal. He was a great cowboy,” Boxleitner stated.

Rogers and Boxleitner ultimately had a falling out, however the more youthful actor says his more-famous colleague was once so stylish that he made certain to make amends when he wanted a pal essentially the most.

“I couldn’t do the fourth Gambler. It was all politics and purely a business thing, and it soured the relationship with the entire team. I did a movie during that time with John Goodman about Babe Ruth,” Boxleitner recollects. “But when No 5 comes along, and my career is going nowhere and I’m recently divorced and really down in the dumps, that’s when I get a call. It’s not from casting, not my agent, it’s Kenny. And I knew he wasn’t happy about the earlier situation.”

Boxleitner says that all the way through that telephone name, Rogers insisted on bringing the Billy Montana personality again, even supposing just for a couple of scenes.

“Suddenly, I’m being picked up at the airport in Vegas, and it’s Kenny behind the wheel, and we go shopping for lawn chairs and garden gnomes,” says Boxleitner. “People are taking a look at Kenny with that hair and voice, and they are like, ‘oh my God, it is The Gambler!’

“We watched the Super Bowl, had chili and took his jet to Texas. We did my comical scenes on the set the place John Wayne shot The Alamo, then I flew the jet again the very subsequent evening. That’s Kenny. He sought after to verify the whole thing was once ok between us.”

In the remaining scene of the unique Gambler, the characters performed through Boxleitner and Rogers are strolling down an old-west side road. “He’s hobbling with a cane as a result of Brady Hawkes had an outdated Civil War wound. I advised him proper then, ‘I am hoping this factor is such a success that at some point they’re going to make ‘The Old Gamblers,’ and I’ll have the cane and you’ll be able to be in a wheelchair’. I feel our courting was once heading in that course.”

Boxleitner added: “I’ve carried out a lot of collection in my profession, The Gambler was once my favourite. When Kenny referred to as, I replied and stated: Where and when? People say John Wayne performed John Wayne. Well, Kenny was once like that. He sought after to play the most efficient rattling Kenny Rogers, and that is what he did.”