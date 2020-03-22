Jake Tapper Confronts FEMA Chief Peter Gaynor on Mask Shortage, Says It ‘Doesn’t Fill People With Confidence’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper many times faced FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on Sunday morning over the shortages of mask and different protection equipment hospitals around the country are dealing with amid the coronavirus disaster, explicitly noting that Gaynor’s solutions don’t elicit self belief.

Tapper kicked off his interview with Gaynor on CNN’s State of the Union by means of urgent for specifics, asking the FEMA leader what number of mask the government has at this second and when they’re going to arrive at native hospitals.

Gaynor insisted that they’ve been transport from nationwide stockpiles for weeks, however that the call for on these things used to be international. He added that they’re additionally on the lookout for business resources and donations to lend a hand fill the desire.

“It’s not just about the federal government buying it. It’s also about those hospitals and other facilities. If you find it on the market, go ahead and buy it,” Gaynor stated. “FEMA will reimburse you for it. This is a shared responsibility.”

Tapper questioned aloud, “Do you have any specific numbers on how many masks the federal government has been able to acquire and how many have gone out the door to hospitals?” This precipitated the FEMA administrator to simply answer that this is a “dynamic and fluid operation.”

Tapper, rising an increasing number of exasperated, driven again: “Do you have even a rough number?”

“I can’t give you a rough number,” Gaynor admitted. “I can tell you that it’s happening every day. My mission is operational coordination of all these things and that’s my focus. Whether it’s supplies, vents, you name it, we’re finding it, identifying it, and shipping it to those who have requested it.”

The CNN anchor, in the meantime, famous that the “inability of the federal government to give a number in terms of masks alarms people” and makes them consider that mask aren’t being shipped.

“I’m not saying that’s the case, but without a number, that doesn’t fill people with confidence,” Tapper added.

He additionally went on to play clips of governors sounding the alarm that their hospitals don’t have sufficient apparatus to care for the surge of coronavirus sufferers, asking Gaynor if he may allow them to know after they’d obtain the wanted provides. Gaynor as soon as once more refused to provide a definitive resolution, as an alternative announcing they had been centered on “priorities” and “hotspots” corresponding to New York City and California.

After Gaynor demurred when requested what number of mask, checks, and ventilators governors have asked from FEMA, Tapper gave voice to the disappointment many are feeling.

“Again, nobody’s doubting the sincerity of your effort. But the lack of numbers is alarming because it makes people think maybe we don’t have a full understanding of the problem.”

Tapper went on to notice that although President Donald Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act, it does not seem that he has if truth be told ordered any firms to fabricate wanted provides.

“Has the president, as of now, Sunday morning, ordered any companies to make more of any of these critical supplies?” Tapper requested.

“No, and we haven’t yet,” Gaynor answered. “It really is leverage, I think, to demonstrate that we can use it. The president can use it any time… It’s happening without using that lever.”