Jailed Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Disgraced film rich person Harvey Weinstein has examined certain for the coronavirus whilst in jail for rape and sexual attack, a neighborhood newspaper reported.

Weinstein, 68, is now in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, state jail officers informed CNHI newspapers on Sunday.

He used to be sentenced previous this month to 23 years in jail for sexually assaulting former Project Runway manufacturing assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein is one in all two inmates within the maximum-security jail in Erie County who’ve examined certain, the officers mentioned.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, informed The Daily Beast on Sunday that “our team… has not heard anything like that yet.”