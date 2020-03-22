Illinois Governor Tells Trump to ‘Get Off Twitter & Do Your Job’ Instead of ‘Throwing Tantrums’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker accused Donald Trump of failing to adequately deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, after the president lashed out at him and different state leaders for criticizing the government’s reaction to COVID-19.

‘[Pritzker], Governor of Illinois, and an overly small crew of sure different Governors, at the side of Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), should not be blaming the Federal Government for their very own shortcomings. We are there to again you up will have to you fail, and all the time shall be!” Trump tweeted previous lately.

In reaction, Pritzker recommended the president to “get off Twitter & do your process.”

“You wasted valuable months when it’s worthwhile to’ve taken motion to offer protection to Americans & Illinoisans,” the Illinois governor tweeted. “You will have to be main a countrywide reaction as an alternative of throwing tantrums from the again seat. Where had been the exams after we wanted them? Where’s the PPE?”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark.

As of Sunday, there have been over 311,000 showed coronavirus instances international, with greater than 13,000 deaths recorded and no less than 93,000 recoveries.

According to the most recent figures from John Hopkins University, U.S. instances of COVID-19 have exceeded 26,000, with no less than 340 deaths led to via the radical illness and 176 recoveries. With those new figures, the U.S. on Sunday changed into the rustic with the fourth-highest quantity of instances after China, Spain and Italy.

New York, Washington state and California have skilled essentially the most deaths, with 94, 76 and 27, respectively. After Trump vowed to develop checking out products and services this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned electorate that the quantity of certain instances will proceed to surge as checking out catches up throughout America.

“Why are you seeing the numbers go up? Because you are taking more tests,” Cuomo stated, in accordance to Fox News. “People see those numbers go up, they get nervous, they panic. ‘Look at how many more people have the virus.’ That’s not how many more people have the virus, you’re just taking more tests so you’re finding more positives.”

Vice President Mike Pence showed that each he and his spouse have examined damaging for COVID-19, the illness led to via the radical coronavirus. The pair had been examined on Saturday after one of Pence’s staffers examined certain for the virus on Friday.

The virus used to be to start with detected in Wuhan, China. Since then, the mainland has reported just about 81,200 instances, over 3,200 deaths and greater than 72,000 recoveries.

The graphic underneath, equipped via Statista, illustrates the quantity of showed COVID-19 instances within the U.S. as of March 20.

This map displays the unfold of COVID-19 instances around the U.S. as of March 20. The graph via Statista makes use of information from Johns Hopkins University.

