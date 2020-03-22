Huge 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia causing widespread damage





CROATIA’s capital was once rocked this morning by means of an enormous 5.3 magnitude earthquake lower than 24-hours after it was once ordered close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It struck north of town of Zagreb leaving a path devastation in its wake with nurses from town’s University Hospital Centre noticed fleeing the crumbling construction with new born small children of their palms.

Several individuals are reported to had been injured, together with a young person who’s in important situation.

The quake was once additionally felt around the Western Balkans with in preliminary studying of 6.0.

A witness informed Al Jazeera: “It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt.”

