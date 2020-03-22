How to Watch White House’s Latest COVID-19 Announcements

The White House will cling its newest Coronavirus Task Force press briefing Sunday afternoon to supply updates on possible financial stimulus proposals, new showed circumstances, and the newest movements through the Trump management to gradual the pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led through Vice President Mike Pence, will cling its Sunday press convention at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and it is going to be reside streamed on a number of platforms. The reliable White House site will broadcast its personal reside feed of remarks from Pence and every other of the duty drive’s two-dozen individuals. Major media shops can also be reside streaming the March 22 process drive bulletins from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Sunday’s briefing comes as individuals of Congress proceed to hash out an financial stimulus reduction proposal aimed toward giving just about $2 trillion of federal govt money to small companies and folks alike.

As of Sunday afternoon, the newest certain coronavirus case depend national has hit 29,666 other folks in each and every state together with Washington, D.C., and 3 U.S. territories, in accordance to a working New York Times database monitoring certain checks. At least 377 sufferers have died because of contracting the virus.

At Saturday’s press briefing, President Donald Trump introduced that governors, mayors, companies, charities and voters around the nation are running with the government to save American lives and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president additionally introduced at Saturday’s Task Force press briefing that New York State will be the recipient of primary crisis advantages from federal assets because the state has recognized just about 15 occasions extra coronavirus sufferers than every other state. Health officers together with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the rustic’s best infectious illness professional, praised stricter motion laws being imposed within the states of California and New York. Trump additionally introduced the suspension of hobby on federally owned pupil loans because the management’s newest try to assist stay cash in other folks’s wallet.

Additionally, the White House introduced Friday that Americans’ ultimate closing date to report their taxes can be prolonged from April 15 to July 15. “Americans from every walk of life are coming together,” Trump mentioned. “We are winning and we are going to win this war,” the president declared Saturday.

Trump’s agenda does no longer listing any occasions for Sunday however he incessantly speaks on the Coronavirus Task Force briefings, drawing the ire of lots of his critics. Following his Friday remarks on the podium, the Poynter Institute declared: “Trump’s press conference calls out two enemies: coronavirus and the media.”

