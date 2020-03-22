Hello Alfred, a Woke Butler Service, Faces Worker Rage Over Coronavirus
Hello Alfred, a informal butler startup that caters in large part to prosperous folks in huge towns, is struggling with interior unrest because it continues working all the way through the coronavirus outbreak.
The “Alfreds,” the employees who carry out the housework, supply, and errand services and products presented via the corporate, are sporting out a lowered slate of duties in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak within the Northeast.
For now.