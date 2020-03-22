German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting with doctor who tested positive for coronavirus





GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Merkel, 65, used to be knowledgeable concerning the doctor’s check in a while after conserving a information convention Sunday about new measures to curb the unfold of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert stated.

EPA

The Chancellor had won a precautionary vaccine in opposition to pneumococcal an infection on Friday, Mr Seibert stated.

Seibert stated in a observation that Merkel would go through “regular tests” in the approaching days and proceed with her do business from home for the time being.

Merkel had previous expressed her gratitude to Germans who have been following the principles on social distancing, pronouncing it used to be vital to stay a minimum of 1.five meters (about 5 toes) aside to cut back the chance of an infection.

She additionally introduced a national ban on public conferences of greater than two other folks out of doors paintings, pronouncing the ban could be in position for a minimum of two weeks.

Ms Merkel is now running house house for the time being, in keeping with her spokesman.

We pay for your tales! Do you will have a tale for The Sun Online information group? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link