Did Anyone Win the $140 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers in Saturday night time’s Powerball draw have been 2, 23, 40, 59, and 69. The Powerball was once 13 and the Power Play was once 2X. But nobody claimed the jackpot in the March 21 draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on March 26, when the estimated jackpot shall be $150 million with a money worth of $114.eight million.

Although nobody gained the jackpot in Saturday night time’s draw, there have been some giant winners.

One participant accurately guessed 5 numbers to win a $1 million prize. Six extra gamers accurately guesses 4 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

Another 243 gamers accurately guessed 4 numbers to win $100 prizes, whilst an extra 47 doubled their winnings to $200 with a Power Play acquire.

The Powerball jackpot has been gained two times this 12 months up to now. A Michigan participant gained the $70 million jackpot in the February 13 draw. The profitable price tag was once purchased at the Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac.

The Powerball jackpot was once additionally claimed after the January 29 draw. Sheryll Goedert, 61, of Ocala, Florida, scooped the $396.nine million jackpot after buying a price tag at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How to play the Powerball lottery

The Powerball lottery will also be performed in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To input the Powerball lottery, gamers will have to acquire a price tag from a certified lottery store. Participants will have to make a selection 5 numbers between one and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between one and 26 for the crimson Powerball.

The Powerball drawings are held each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and the price tag gross sales bring to an end round one to 2 hours sooner than the drawing, relying on the jurisdiction. To watch the Powerball drawing, test on the Powerball web page to peer which TV stations are appearing the drawing on your space.

Powerball Numbers For 03/21/20: Saturday Jackpot was once price $140 Million

Powerball jackpot

Many components resolve the marketed Powerball jackpot quantity, together with sport gross sales and the annuity. Saturday drawings have larger sport gross sales than a Wednesday drawing, as an example, and the quantity of tickets acquire can range during the 12 months.

The annuity, which finances an annuity prize, will also be suffering from rates of interest, as the upper the rates of interest, the upper the marketed Grand Prize.

The distinction between the Powerball annuity and money choice is {that a} jackpot winner can make a selection to both obtain the cash as an annuity which is made up of 30 graduated bills greater by way of five p.c each and every 12 months over 29 years or as a lump-sum fee paid out in a single cross.

The money worth choice is the sum of money wanted in the jackpot prize pool to fund the estimated jackpot annuity prize.