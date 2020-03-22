Coronavirus: McDonald’s to close all UK restaurants

Image copyright

McDonald’s will close all 1,270 of its restaurants within the UK via the tip of Monday, as fears over the unfold of Covid 19 escalate.

Previously, the short meals large had closed its seating spaces however had persevered to be offering takeaway and drive-through products and services.

McDonald’s mentioned it sought after to give protection to the wellbeing of team of workers and consumers.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned restaurants and cafes will have to close, however exempted take-away meals puts.

McDonald’s employs round 120,000 folks within the UK, the vast majority of which might be on zero-hours contracts.

The chain didn’t say whether or not its team of workers would proceed to be paid.

On its UK Twitter account, McDonald’s mentioned: “We have taken the tough choice to close all McDonald’s restaurants within the UK and Ireland via 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the newest.

“This isn’t a call taken calmly however one with the wellbeing and protection of our workers in thoughts in addition to in the most efficient pursuits of our consumers.”