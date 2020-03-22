Coronavirus Hits Home for the Royal Family. Princess Diana’s AIDS Activism Could Be Inspirational.

If you like The Daily Beast’s royal protection, then we are hoping you’ll experience The Royalist, a members-only sequence for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist to your inbox each and every Sunday.

Diana set the royal instance for pandemic reaction

The Sunday Times stories this weekend that the Queen will, based on expanding calls for her to take action, make an strange nationwide televised deal with based on the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fourth such speech of her reign, at some degree over the following couple of weeks.