Canceling 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics ‘Not on the Agenda’ of International Olympic Committee

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo are simply 4 months away, and the International Olympic Committee addressed the international COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, mentioning it’ll have a look at choices to proceed the Games, however canceling them altogether isn’t one of them.

The IOC on Sunday revealed a commentary on its web page that emphasised canceling the 2020 Summer Olympics would now not get to the bottom of any problems.

“Cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” the IOC said.

The Summer Olympics happen each and every 4 years in a bunch town, and it takes years of making plans and preparation for the town and nation to carry the sort of large-scale match. Then there are the taking part nations, which agenda their nationwide championships and international championships round the Olympic agenda.

The novel COVID-19, often referred to as coronavirus, was once first found out in Wuhan, China, and the virus briefly unfold in China, then South Korea, different jap Asian nations and ultimately round the globe. Sports in America have come to a standstill as a result of of the coronavirus, and simply this week, the leader executives of USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have written letters to the USA’s nationwide committee, every urging for them to foyer for suspending the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The cauldron is observed on the degree in entrance of the plane transporting the Olympic flame parked at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Air Base forward of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Flame Arrival Ceremony on March 20, 2020 in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi, Japan.

Photo by means of Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The IOC’s government board met this weekend, and on Sunday said they have been “stepping up scenario-planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which incorporates a conceivable postponement.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games,” the IOC wrote on its web page. “This step will permit higher visibility of the unexpectedly converting building of the well being scenario round the international and in Japan. It will function the foundation for the easiest choice in the hobby of the athletes and everybody else concerned.

“On the one hand, there are vital enhancements in Japan the place the individuals are warmly welcoming the Olympic flame. This may toughen the IOC’s self assurance in the Japanese hosts that the IOC may, with positive protection restrictions, organise Olympic Games in the nation while respecting its idea of safeguarding the well being of everybody concerned.

“On the other hand, there is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents. This led the EB to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning.”

The IOC stated a bunch of venues for the Tokyo Games might be able to now not be to be had, and that world schedules for 33 international occasions would need to be altered. Then there are tens of millions of nights of resort rooms already booked. Those would need to be modified as smartly.

“It would need the full commitment and cooperation of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the Japanese authorities, and of all the International Federations (IFs) and National Olympic Committees (NOCs),” the IOC stated. “It would also require commitment from, and collaboration with, the Rights-Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) and our TOP Partner sponsors, as part of their continued and valued support to the Olympic Movement, as well as cooperation from all the Games’ partners, suppliers and contractors.”

As of Sunday afternoon, there were greater than 340,000 coronavirus circumstances international, with greater than 14,500 deaths and 97,500 recoveries.

China has the maximum circumstances with 81,000, and Italy has the maximum deaths with 5,560, consistent with worldometer.com. The United States has 14,550 new circumstances, which is the maximum in the international.