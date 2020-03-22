Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Pregnant Two Years After Losing Daughter and Unborn Baby in Crash

Two years in the past, Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles suffered an unattainable loss: Her infant daughter used to be killed and then she miscarried after being hit by way of a automotive that are supposed to no longer also have been at the street.

But this weekend, The King and I megastar shared essentially the most completely satisfied and hopeful information—she’s pregnant once more.

In a submit on Twitter that drew applause from fellow stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miles published that she is due this spring and that she and husband Jonathan Blumstein are over the moon.

“Thank you to the man of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years…and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

In March 2018, Miles used to be strolling in Brooklyn with buddy Lauren Lew, her daughter Abigail and Lew’s son son Joshua when a motive force with a historical past of seizures ran a pink mild and struck them.

Abigail, 4, and Joshua, 1, have been killed. Miles, who used to be seven months pregnant with a child she had named Sophia, used to be significantly injured and miscarried two months later.

The motive force, Dorothy Bruns, 44, used to be later charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent murder, reckless endangerment, and reckless using. She had a couple of sclerosis, a historical past of seizures, and were warned to not pressure.

Eight months after the coincidence, Bruns took her personal existence with an overdose of capsules, reportedly leaving in the back of a observe that learn: “I’m sorry, I can’t do this anymore.”

By then, Miles had already returned to the degree, reprising her King and I position in a West End revival.

In her Twitter submit this weekend, Miles paid tribute to her daughters.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” she wrote.

Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen spoke back with a string of middle emojis, director Alex Timbers tweeted “Love you!!!” and actress Laura Benanti chimed in with “Oh Ruthie!! So many blessings! We love you so!”