Biden Campaign Accuses Trump Of Trying to ‘Rewrite History’ On His ‘Failed’ Coronavirus Leadership

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s marketing campaign staff criticized President Donald Trump on Saturday, accusing the president of making an attempt to “rewrite history” on his “failed” management on tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a moment of crisis like this, Americans need strong, steadfast leadership, and a President who [levels] with the American people about the challenges we face and the path forward,” Kate Bedingfield, the deputy marketing campaign supervisor and communications director of the “Biden for President” marketing campaign staff mentioned.

“But instead of taking charge and taking responsibility,” Bedingfield mentioned, “Trump has passed the buck and failed to lead, making us more vulnerable at a precarious moment when we most need a President who will be honest with the American people and focus on actual results.”

Bedingfield made the feedback in a press free up on Saturday, with Biden’s marketing campaign staff saying that Trump has time and again attempted to “rewrite history and mislead Americans about his response to this crisis.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for a reaction to the Biden marketing campaign staff’s feedback.

Biden’s marketing campaign staff in particular took intention at Trump’s obvious efforts to lay blame for the worldwide unfold of COVID-19 on China’s shoulders whilst disregarding claims made in a bombshell file from The Washington Post saying that the president and most sensible aides had disregarded repeated warnings from the intelligence neighborhood in regards to the new coronavirus.

Citing one intelligence legit and a number of other Trump management officers, who spoke simplest at the situation of anonymity, The Post mentioned many throughout the Trump management have been mindful in January and February of the risk posed by means of COVID-19.

“Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” one legit mentioned. “The system was blinking red,” they added.

According to The Post, officers have been alerted to studies on circumstances of coronavirus in Wuhan, China, as early as January 3, after a director on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had mentioned the problem with opposite numbers in China.

Despite repeated “ominous” warnings, alternatively, Trump and his management failed to act, the file says.

Instead of responding to the claims made in newspaper’s file, Trump, Biden’s marketing campaign staff mentioned, has attempted “to evade responsibility for his negligent, late, disjointed and ineffective response to the coronavirus.”

“This time, Trump complained, ‘I wish [China] could have told us earlier about it because we could have come up with a solution.’ He also said, “if we had a two or three-month distinction in time it could had been significantly better’ — despite the fact that Trump wasted vital time ignoring U.S. executive clinical and intelligence professionals and downplaying the danger of the coronavirus.”

Asked about file on Saturday, Trump brushed aside its claims as “faulty,” asserting, “The Washington Post covers us very inaccurately, covers me very inaccurately. I noticed the tale. I feel it is a shame however it is The Washington Post and I assume now we have to reside with it. It’s an excessively faulty.”

The president then sought to flip the point of interest on to China and its position within the outbreak.

“Yet once more,” Biden’s campaign team said, Trump was trying “to conceal the an important incontrovertible fact that, as his personal officers, starting from scientists to undercover agent businesses, spent months sounding the alarm about this rapidly-growing risk to the well being of the American folks, he often made false statements about public protection and minimized the risk of this world pandemic.”

Noting that the president had in the past lauded the “Chinese executive’s reaction, even singling out their transparency for reward,” the Biden campaign team said that “now, with complaint of his reaction mounting, Trump is returning to his well-worn playbook by means of making an attempt to shirk accountability.”

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden participates within the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, D.C. on March 15, 2020. Biden’s marketing campaign staff has criticized President Donald Trump over his management at the U.S.’s reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president has confronted rising complaint over his dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak, with showed circumstances within the U.S. showing to greater than double since Thursday, in accordance to a web-based tracker maintained by means of the Johns Hopkins University. Possible circumstances have doubled due to expanded trying out, with officers caution that circumstances would most likely seem to upward push due to efforts to spice up trying out around the U.S.

Biden and his marketing campaign staff have time and again taken intention at Trump over his dealing with of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the previous vp saying previous this week that the president’s “re-election” would “forever” harm Americans.

“The White House is no place for on-the-job training,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus has made that even more clear.”

Instead, Biden mentioned, “We need a president who is ready to clean up his mess, take responsibility, and lead us forward on day one,” the previous vp tweeted Saturday.