Why Is Donald Trump as Scary as the Coronavirus? Because He Can’t Change.

When I went to mattress Thursday night time, we had 11,000-something instances in the United States. Friday morning, the TV mentioned there have been 14,400 or so. I learn Thursday night time that “if the number of cases were to continue to double every three days, there would be about a hundred million cases in the United States by May.”

I’m terrified in some way I’ve by no means been of anything else in my existence. One out of 3 Americans, if we don’t arrest this unfold? That’s somebody I do know. That’s a lot of someones I do know. Maybe me. The height is 45 days away, they are saying, regardless that that can range from position to put. Doctors are reusing mask. We nonetheless don’t know the place those tens of millions of take a look at kits are. This goes to be a nightmare like this nation and the global have by no means noticed.

So you’re rattling proper I’m terrified, and Donald Trump is a large a part of the reason why I’m terrified. I say this no longer with hatred, however simply as noticed reality. He is constitutionally incapable of emerging to this instance. He didn’t make this disaster, however he’s proven no indicators that he’s in a position to care for this.