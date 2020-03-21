‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’ Will Not Reopen Following Broadway’s Coronavirus Shutdown

Producers for the Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf introduced that the display will shut.

The revival’s manufacturers, Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen, showed the closure on Friday, in line with The Hollywood Reporter. The play used to be scheduled to open on April Nine and would play till August 2. When all Broadway presentations went darkish on March 12 because of executive restrictions on public gatherings, the display had 9 preview performances.

Directed through Joe Mantello, the revival used to be set to famous person Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett in conjunction with Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran. It used to be the fourth time Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf used to be introduced again for Broadway.

According to Deadline, the display’s cancellation got here because of “cast scheduling conflicts amid the shutdown.” It’s the second one display to near, with manufacturers of Martin McDonagh’s comedy Hangmen pronouncing that it could shut, too. Despite plans for different presentations to reopen on April 13, the Broadway League, which represents manufacturers and theater homeowners, is having a look at perhaps extending the closure longer, perhaps lasting into the summer time.

Ticketholders will likely be mechanically refunded in the event that they purchased tickets via field workplaces, TKTS, Telecharge, or TDF. Other buyers will have to touch their level of acquire.

Broadway presentations were shuttered since March 12, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio banned gatherings of over 100 other folks. The shutdown till April 13 is longer than any earlier shutdown for snow, moves and even the 9/11 terrorist assaults, in line with The New York Times. “The full effects of this on the industry can’t possibly be known yet, but our priority has to be the well-being of audiences and our Broadway families,” mentioned Broadway League chairman and Disney Theatrical Productions president Thomas Schumacher.

Besides the 2 presentations last, Broadway manufacturers got here to an “emergency relief agreement” on Friday, which might nonetheless permit union workers at the Great White Way to receives a commission for the week that used to be reduce brief because of the shutdown and a contractual minimal for the 2 following weeks. Health advantages will nonetheless be in impact till April 12, the Times reported.

“We’ve been trying to find the sweet spot between getting the greatest number of benefits for our members, while still trying to make sure we don’t bankrupt the individual shows in the process. Our members would like to have jobs to go back to,” Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle mentioned.

Laurie Metcalf attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. Metcalf used to be set to famous person within the “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” revival.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty