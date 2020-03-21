We’re All Gamers Now, Thanks to Coronavirus

Jeffrey Walker hasn’t performed “The Legend of Zelda” since center faculty. Video video games tension him out. “I don’t like to lose,” Walker, who’s 30 and works for a freight forwarding corporate in Atlanta, instructed The Daily Beast.

Things modified as soon as he got to work from house and social distancing to save you the unfold of the unconventional coronavirus remaining week. “At this point, I’m having anxiety about the world ending,” Walker stated. “So I might as well play some video games.”

He joins the file selection of Americans revving up their Nintendo Switches, XBoxs, or Discord chats in an effort to struggle boredom and quiet their ever-growing fears of dread.