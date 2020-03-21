USA Swimming Asks U.S. Olympic Committee to Push For Postponement of 2020 Summer Olympics, Team USA Responds

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are simply 4 months away, and USA Swimming has requested its nationwide Olympic and Paralympic committee to suggest for a one-year postponement. In reaction, the nationwide committee stated the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is polling international locations to make any long run determinations sooner than a large board assembly subsequent week.

USA Swimming is one of probably the most dominant forces in each Olympic cycle—regardless of nation or recreation—and this quad must be no other with returning veteran stars like Katie Ledecky at the girls’s aspect, Caleb Dressel at the males’s workforce and a slew of younger swimmers taking a look to make their marks.

Tim Hinchey III, the CEO of USA Swimming, penned a letter to Sarah Hirshland, who’s CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), announcing protection is paramount for its swimmers taking a look to qualify for the Tokyo Games, and that they search a degree taking part in box whilst swimmers try to to find puts and occasions to educate for the approaching U.S. Olympic Trials. This comes as the sector has reached a virus stage with the unfold of COVID-19, sometimes called coronavirus.

“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. He went on to ask the USOPC to believe pushing for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Summer Games. “There are no perfect answers, and this will not be easy; however, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021.”

Hinchey stated athletes with USA Swimming are underneath “tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”

“It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year.”

The USOPC issued a reaction Friday night time, announcing the entire well-being of USA athletes is paramount, and that the IOC is speaking with nationwide committees all over the world sooner than making any updates subsequent week.

“The USOPC has complete and total empathy for the athlete community as they manage the terrible stress and anxiety caused by the current lack of certitude regarding the Tokyo Games,” the USOPC said.” We understand that the athletes have concerns about training, qualification and anti-doping controls, and that they want transparency, communication and clarity to the full extent possible.”

The nationwide committee stated the IOC can have an government board assembly subsequent week, and that no person desires to droop or delay the 2020 Summer Olympics in advance.

“They believe that it is premature to make a final call on the date of the Games and we believe that we should afford them the opportunity to gather more data and expert advice before insisting that a decision be made,” Hirshland and USPOC Chair Susanne Lyons stated within the joint observation. “Ahead of the IOC Executive Board meeting next week, the IOC is polling all the NOCs to determine the impacts on training that are occurring. Rest assured we are making your concerns clearly known to them. The USOPC will be leaders in providing accurate advice and honest feedback, and be unfailing advocates of the athletes and their safety, and the necessity of a fair platform for the Games. You have our promise.”

Meanwhile, USA Track & Field (USATF) has said it’s operating with clinical and clinical professionals to “advise us on matters related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). This Working Group receives regular updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and other U.S. professional sports leagues.”

USA Gymnastics has suspended or canceled all of its sanctioned occasions thru May 10, in step with its nationwide web page.

USA Archery said that “international qualification events contemplated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic/Paralympic Selection Procedures may be either cancelled or postponed.” Though reigning international champion Brady Ellison of the United States would most likely be named to Team USA, others at the breaking point of making the workforce may well be affected.