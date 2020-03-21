‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Rips Senators for Dumping Stocks After Coronavirus Briefing

On Friday evening, Trevor Noah broadcast the 3rd episode of The Daily Show—now referred to as The Daily Social Distancing Show—beneath self-quarantine from his lounge sofa.

“It’s now Day 8 of being locked in the house, aka ‘social distancing,’” introduced Noah. “On today’s episode, we’re gonna catch up on the latest news.”

One of the largest tales of alleged corruption that’s emerged all through the radical coronavirus (COVID-19) world pandemic is the inside track that 4 U.S. senators—Republicans Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe, along side Democrat Dianne Feinstein—bought off shares after a Senate briefing at the seriousness of the coronavirus danger in overdue January.

“This is one of the craziest stories,” defined Noah. “Last night we learned that at least four senators may have gotten advanced information about the coronavirus, and then sold their stocks before the market crashed.”

The Daily Beast broke the inside track that Sen. Loeffler (R-GA), whose husband is the CEO of the New York Stock Exchange, started promoting off shares on Jan. 24, the very day of the Senate briefing at the novel coronavirus.

“Now, these senators say that their making money off of this coronavirus information is all a coincidence, but come on people, really? Yeah, you got top-secret corona information and then you just happened to dump your stocks that get affected by coronavirus? Get the fuck outta here, man!” Noah exclaimed.

“This would be like if the captain of the Titanic was just walking around in a life vest before hitting the iceberg, like, Don’t worry, everyone! I’m just wearing this as a fashion accessory!”

“That’s another reason we should all be pissed off right now: politicians knew months ago how bad this thing would be, but in public they were acting like everything was cool,” he endured. “I don’t like that they made some money on the stock market but I hate that they were telling us it was OK to lick doorknobs until, like, yesterday.”