Second dog ‘tests positive for coronavirus after contracting it from owner’





A SECOND dog has examined positive for coronavirus after reportedly contracting the situation from its proprietor.

The pooch is a German Shepherd from Hong Kong, the place a primary dog is understood to have died remaining month after changing into inflamed.



A 2d dog has examined positive for coronavirus

Experts have stated the German Shepherd is love to have stuck the virus from its proprietor as an alternative of the wrong way round, TMZ reviews.

It had prior to now no longer been recognized whether or not animals may contract the virus, and the World Organisation for Animal Health has reiterated that there is not any proof to signify pets can move the virus to their house owners.

Concerns had been raised that individuals will start forsaking their pets in a bid to decrease their very own chance of an infection.

The German Shepherd was once positioned in isolation on Thursday together with any other dog from the similar family after their proprietor examined positive.

Neither animal is these days exhibiting any signs.

Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department stated the second one animal had no longer been recognized with coronavirus, however that each canines are being intently monitored.

The information comes simply days after the primary dog recognized with the virus, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, died two days after being launched from a quarantine.

The dog have been below obligatory quarantine since February 26, and had examined unfavorable prior to being allowed to go back house.

The animal’s proprietor had previous examined positive for the virus and been hospitalised, even though has since made a restoration.

Hong Kong has been pressured to position quite a lot of different animals below quarantine in fresh weeks, even though the others have been all showed to not have reduced in size the virus.

The territory, which borders mainland China, the place the outbreak started, has up to now noticed greater than 250 coronavirus instances and 4 deaths showed.

The first showed instances seemed there in January, however strict measures installed position saved the virus from spreading.

But fears stay of a much wider outbreak and the affect it may have, and Hong Kong citizens are being requested to keep away from all non-essential go back and forth.

The pandemic has inflamed some 250,000 other people international and killed greater than 10,000.



Hong Kong has noticed reasonably low charges of transmission of the virus





