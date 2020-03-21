Saturday Jackpot is $140 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/21/20 is $140 million. The Saturday evening drawing will probably be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to look in case you grasp the successful numbers. Tonight’s 03/21/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $140 million, with a money choice of $108.7 million. The jackpot may building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, consistent with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (03/18/20) for the $130 million Powerball jackpot have been: 15-27-44-59-63 with a Powerball of 08. The Power Play was once 4x.

There was once no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there was once one price ticket bought in Washington state that matched all 5 white balls, however lacking out at the pink Powerball for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price ticket would have a worth of $2 million.

The remaining grand prize received was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price ticket bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner earlier than that was once on 01/29/20. That price ticket was once bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price ticket.

The remaining grand prize successful price ticket earlier than that was once bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances earlier than the Bonita Springs price ticket was once bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all the way through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot measurement—consistent with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the authentic Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 way to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any doable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash all the way through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is no longer right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday evening we can publish the Powerball 03/21/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price ticket bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price ticket bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price ticket bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico