An 18-year-old guy was once arrested Thursday in connection to the homicide of Britney Ujlaky, a 16-year-old lady in rural Nevada who vanished upon getting a experience from the suspect, who was once one of her buddies from the rodeo.

Bryce Dickey, of Spring Creek, was once cuffed on one rely of open homicide. He was once scheduled to look earlier than a pass judgement on on Friday afternoon.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office issued a press free up saying Dickey’s arrest and assuring that the murder probe continues. “Investigators continue to conduct follow-up in the case which remains active,” the company mentioned on Friday. “At this time, the tip line has been closed.”