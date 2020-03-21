Rob Gronkowski Appears at the Performance Center Live

With a couple of weeks left earlier than WrestleMania 36, and the blue logo taking pictures from the Performance Center in Orlando, this night’s SmackDown must be attention-grabbing.

Last week, John Cena made a go back and had a face-to-face with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a section that used to be amplified through the loss of an target market. Tonight, Goldberg and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face for his or her contract signing. Will we get one thing very similar to when The Undertaker confirmed up on Monday Night RAW or will each masters of the spear get in the ring?

WrestleMania 36 shall be a two-night match this 12 months with each being hosted through former New England Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski. The Super Bowl winner shall be live to tell the tale Friday Night SmackDown—and what’s going to occur is any person’s bet.

Mojo Rawley made an look ultimate week to make the announcement that Gronkowski has signed with the WWE and can seem this week, however will Gronkowski’s good friend become involved with the web hosting gig?

One fit is showed for this night’s display and it is the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Miz and John Morrison going up towards Heavy Machinery.

Otis and Tucker had an incredible efficiency at the Elimination Chamber earlier than being eradicated through Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, however can they get on the profitable observe through defeating the champs? Or will Miz and Morrison proceed their contemporary profitable tactics?

Speaking of tag groups, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss ultimate evening—with the assist of a wild Asuka—ultimate week. Bliss and Cross have made their intentions transparent for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Will we get extra construct to that attainable WrestleMania 36 fit?

Opening Segment

Michael Cole and Mojo Rawley open up the display inside of the Performance Center. Rawley introduces Rob Gronkowski, who’s the host of the two-night WrestleMania 36.Gronkowski dances his method to the ring and Mojo tells him that the WWE isn’t like the NFL as a result of there may be at all times a goal to your again. Rawley says he’ll have Gronkowski’s again and Rob says he’s going to have Mojo’s again.Gronkowski says that he is been keen on the WWE since he used to be in 2d Grade and attended FCW presentations to fortify Mojo Rawley.King Corbin comes out to break Gronkowski. He says that this isn’t the NFL and he’s going to be eaten alive right here. Elias interrupts Corbin and begins to sing a tune, however Corbin stops him when Gronkowski pushes King Corbin who journeys over Rawley who used to be at the back of him. Elias tosses Corbin out of the ring.Gronkowski says he’s advocating for a WrestleMania fit between Corbin and Elias.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Sami Zayn is on observationBryan pins Cesaro after a sundown turnBryan holds Gulak’s fingers up and tells Zayn who Drew is. Sami begins jawing at Bryan.

Backstage

Bryan and Gulak are stretching and figuring out behind the scenesThey are approached through Sami and his workforce. Zayn calls his victories mediocre and Gulak is solely educating him to squeak through. Sami says that he is untouchable and that Bryan must have joined him.Bryan says that if Sami is so assured he must put the Intercontinental Championship towards him at WrestleMania. Sami says that if Gulak defeats Shinsuke subsequent week then he’s going to protect his name. Bryan is of the same opinion

Paige Segment

Paige presentations up on Skype. Bayley and Sasha Banks straight away interrupt her. They say that Paige no-showed ultimate week and now on Skype.They discuss how Paige cannot do anything else about them as a result of she cannot strive against any further.Paige says she cannot strive against, however she used to be given permission to announce Bayley’s fit at WrestleMania. Bayley says she does not have a fit.Paige proclaims Bayley will protect the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a six-pack problem towards Lacey Evans, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Sasha Banks.The announcement of Banks stunned either one of them. Banks seems at the name and Bayley runs off by myself to the again. Banks continues to be in the ring with a grin on her face.