Preventing Coronavirus Is Goal of Huge New COVID-19 Study of Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine

It’s the malaria drug everybody from President Trump to Elon Musk is hoping can help in making a distinction within the battle in opposition to coronavirus. The drawback? There’s simply no longer sufficient knowledge but to mention for positive whether or not hydroxychloroquine is valuable in opposition to COVID-19.

Fortunately, researchers on the University of Minnesota have simply introduced what may well be one of the largest human trials to look whether or not or no longer hydroxychloroquine can lend a hand save you healthcare employees and others uncovered to the virus from getting unwell.

