New York City Releases Guide to Safe Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic

The New York City Department of Health revealed steerage for citizens on safe-sex practices all the way through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reality sheet starts with the admonition that “New Yorkers should stay home and minimize contact with others to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

However, there are methods to “enjoy sex” and “avoid spreading” the illness, the steerage stated, educating that “you are your safest sex partner.”

“Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands…with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex,” the file, which seems to had been got rid of from the dept’s site, said.

The town is advising citizens to “have sex with people close to” them, particularly all the way through sessions of quarantine and social distancing. After bearing in mind masturbation, “the next safest partner is someone you live with.”

“Having close contact—including sex—with only a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19,” the steerage recommends. “You should avoid close contact—including sex—with anyone outside your household.”

In addition, citizens will have to imagine choices to in-person sexual actions, similar to “video dates, sexting or chat rooms.”

Evidence does now not recently counsel that the unconventional coronavirus can itself be transmitted thru sexual sex. However, actions that historically accompany intercourse—similar to kissing and shut touch—are vectors for transmission, docs say.

As of Friday night time, New York City has 5,683 circumstances of COVID-19, up round 1,729 from the prior day. However, this represents a deceleration within the charge of the illness’s unfold within the town. Except for Friday, the selection of new circumstances in New York City were rising all this week on an exponential scale, doubling on a daily basis.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo introduced at a press convention Saturday that his administrative center is proposing to convert the Javits Center, in Manhattan, into a number of box hospitals to lend a hand meet a surge in hospitalizations. He added that the state has carried out 45,437 assessments—extra in step with capita than had been taken by means of both China or South Korea—leading to 10,356 certain circumstances.

“The more tests you take the more positives you find,” he cautioned. “The number of new cases is only reflective of the number of cases you are taking.”

Fifteen % of New York’s COVID-19 circumstances are leading to hospitalizations, “not a bad number” in comparison with the place it were ahead of, Cuomo stated.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio referred to as his town “the epicenter” of the outbreak.