Mike Bloomberg Lays Off Staffers After Telling Them They’ve Been Exposed to Coronavirus; Health Insurance Runs Out March 31

After being informed by the use of electronic mail on Thursday that that they had probably been uncovered to coronavirus, New York-area staffers for billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential marketing campaign had been laid off Friday. The staffers are anticipated to lose their medical health insurance on the finish of March.

In the e-mail despatched to staffers advising them in their conceivable coronavirus publicity, Bloomberg marketing campaign human assets mentioned the inflamed particular person had now not been provide within the workplaces since Monday.

“In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, we ask that you continue to stay out of the office and work from home for the next 14 days,” the e-mail mentioned.

New York has been one of the vital states toughest hit by way of coronavirus with fresh knowledge indicating over 8,000 reported showed instances.

Campaign staffers had been allegedly promised paid positions, together with medical health insurance, till the November election. After the layoffs, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign mentioned it has despatched an inventory of names to the DNC for employment attention.

“We will assist the DNC as much as we are able to, including by providing names of staff and working to help them onboard and grow their program as expediently as possible,” mentioned a spokesperson for Bloomberg’s marketing campaign in a Friday remark.

“Although Mike suspended his campaign,” the remark endured, “he remains committed to defeating Trump and we hope all our staff submit their names for positions with the DNC Coordinated Campaign this transfer will help fund.”

Newsweek reached out to Bloomberg however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Bloomberg staffers around the nation had been informed they might be shedding their positions as his marketing campaign shifted $18 million in budget to the Democratic National Committee so as to marketing campaign towards President Donald Trump in battleground states. The marketing campaign’s resolution to coordinate with the DNC additionally contains the transference of Bloomberg marketing campaign workplaces in some spaces to state Democratic events.

“While we considered creating our own independent entity to support the nominee and hold the president accountable,” the marketing campaign mentioned in a memo, “this race is too important to have many competing groups with good intentions but that are not coordinated and united in strategy and execution.”

“This will help us invest in more organizers across the country to elect the next president and help Democrats win up and down the ballot,” mentioned DNC chairman Tom Perez in a Friday remark.

“With this pandemic running rampant,” an nameless former Bloomberg staffer in Virginia informed Business Insider. “I am very concerned about losing our coverage because if either of us get sick post-March 31, we may be choosing whether we are paying rent or our car payment instead of getting the medical help we need or vice versa.”

In cooperation with different charitable organizations, Bloomberg Philanthropies introduced on Friday the release of a coronavirus reduction fund value $75 million in New York City designed to assist non-profits.

“The coronavirus pandemic threatens to cripple New York City’s nonprofit organizations and the vitally important services they provide,” mentioned CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies Patricia E. Harris in a Friday press unlock. “This joint initiative with so many incredible philanthropic partners will help ensure that many of the city’s nonprofits can withstand this crisis and continue to serve all New Yorkers.”