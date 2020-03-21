Kenny Rogers Celebrated by World of Entertainment after Country Music Star Dies Aged 82

The global of leisure and tune paid tribute to nation tune legend Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday on the age of 81.

The artist, perfect recognized for ballads akin to The Gambler, Lucille and Coward Of The County, used to be an international celebrity over a profession that spanned six many years and noticed him turn out to be the 10th bestselling male artist in U.S. by album gross sales, promoting greater than 50 million copies.

The Weeknd, Adam Lambert and More Release New Music: What You Should Stream

Read extra

His circle of relatives introduced his demise on Rogers’ Twitter account, noting “he passed away peacefully at home” from herbal reasons.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81,” the remark mentioned. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

The circle of relatives added Rogers had “left an indelible mark on the history of American music”.

Shortly after the inside track broke, tributes started pouring in for Rogers, who used to be born in Houston, and grew up on a federal housing property.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” Rogers’ publicist Keith Hagan mentioned in a remark.

The Golden Globe Awards and the Grammy Awards (which Rogers gained thrice) additionally paid tribute to Rogers.

Kenny Rogers, an icon of nation tune and a Golden Globe nominee, died Friday night time, in keeping with a remark posted by his circle of relatives. He used to be 81. Rest in Peace. %.twitter.com/ZHnY43NKiS

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 21, 2020

“Kenny Rogers was a Country Music Legend who inspired so many through his work,” the Grammy Awards respectable Twitter account mentioned. “We are forever grateful to the three-time GRAMMY Award winner for everything he gave music Thank you Kenny.”

#KennyRogers used to be a Country Music Legend who impressed such a lot of via his paintings. We are without end thankful to the three-time GRAMMY Award winner for the entirety he gave tune

Thank you Kenny #RIP

— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 21, 2020

Former CNN host Piers Morgan, Hollywood manufacturer James Woods, and comic Patton Oswalt have been additionally amongst the ones paying tribute to the overdue nation megastar tune.

“RIP Kenny Rogers, 81. What incredibly sad news. One of the all-time great country music stars & an utterly charming man,” Morgan wrote in a chain of tweets.

“I requested Kenny Rogers which of his songs used to be his favorite. He instantly mentioned ‘Lady’ then corrected himself. ‘Actually, it might be We’ve Got Tonight.’

“The lyrics appear apposite nowadays: ‘We’ve were given this night, who wishes the next day? Let’s make it remaining, let’s give you the chance.'”

I requested Kenny Rogers which of his songs used to be his favorite.

He instantly mentioned âLadyâ then corrected himself. âActually, it might be Weâve Got Tonight.â

The lyrics appear apposite nowadays: âWe’ve were given this night, who wishes the next day? Let’s make it remaining, let’s give you the chance.â %.twitter.com/TuoMbXdALe

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2020

I used to be on an episode of Reno 911! the place I performed a crazed stalker who shoots Kenny Rogers. The forged beloved him, he informed nice tales, and used to be a pleasure to be round. And âThe Gamblerâ is a in reality nice tune. #RIPKennyRogers

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 21, 2020

Rogers had 24 number-one hits and during his profession, used to be a six-time Country Music Awards winner and used to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history,” the Country Music Association mentioned in a remark. “His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Kenny Rogers impersonator Richard Hampton of Nevada plays all through The Reel Awards 2020 at Marilyn’s Lounge throughout the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on February 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty