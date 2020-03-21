Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs in Self-Quarantine After Downplaying Coronavirus Threat

Friday night time’s version of Lou Dobbs Tonight opened with a message from fill-in host David Asman.

“Lou is in self-quarantine tonight,” Asman advised audience. “We just learned that one of his team members has tested positive for COVID-19.” After wishing that Fox worker a “speedy recovery,” he added, “Lou feels well, he has no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

Dobbs seems to be taking the coronavirus danger to his personal well being severely after weeks of following the Fox News line that perceived to declare the virus was once an overblown “hoax” perpetrated by way of the media. He handiest modified his song to begin praising President Trump’s reaction to the disaster previous this week when it was once now not conceivable to forget about the truth at the flooring.

Less than two weeks in the past, whilst he reported that the virus had inflamed 113,000 other folks in 111 nations and territories around the globe, Dobbs was once accusing the “national left-wing media” of “playing up fears of the coronavirus” in order to power down the inventory marketplace.

More just lately, he had taken to echoing Trump by way of relating to COVID-19 because the “Wuhan virus” and lauding the president for inflicting a short lived marketplace build up together with his nationwide emergency declaration per week in the past. On Wednesday of this week, he post a ballot on his display screen that requested audience to charge Trump’s “leadership” at the “Wuhan virus.” He gave them 3 choices: “Superb,” “Great” or “Very good.”