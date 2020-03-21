Florida Man Arrested for Felony Theft of 66 Rolls of Toilet Paper from Hotel

A Florida guy used to be arrested and charged with legal robbery after he used to be allegedly stuck the use of a rubbish can to sneak 66 rolls of rest room paper out of a Marriott resort.

Angel Esteban Hernandezcinto, 31, used to be arrested within the early morning hours of Thursday after police spoke back to safety guard Yamil Egipciaco’s name complaining {that a} guy used to be stealing rest room paper from the resort. At 1:30 a.m., the guard mentioned he used to be on common patrols when he spotted suspicious job from Hernandezcinto, in step with an arrest affidavit.

“Yamil saw Angel pushing a trash can toward his Honda van,” the arresting officer wrote within the affidavit. “Angel opened the rear of the van and took a trash bag from the trash can and put it in his van. Yamil found it suspicious as to why he put a trash bag in his van and peaked through the window. Yamil noticed the bag was full of unused toilet paper that belonged to the hotel.”

Hernandezcinto used to be in a position to execute his alleged rest room paper heist as a result of he labored for a cleansing corporate that services and products the resort. Egipciaco counted the rolls, valued at round $65, and expressed a fervour to testify towards the alleged thief.

“Yamil counted 66 rolls of toilet paper, which are each valued at 99 cents,” the officer wrote. “Yamil wishes to testify in court on behalf of Marriott.”

Hernandezcinto used to be mentioned to have admitted to taking the bathroom paper when faced, explaining to police that he used to be doing it out of a way of charity for the fewer lucky.

“Angel told me he knew a lady who was poor and has no job and he was only taking the toilet paper to help her and her family,” wrote the officer.

When police first requested for his identify, Hernandezcinto used to be mentioned to have given the false identify of “Andres Hernandez,” later telling the officer he lied as a result of he used to be scared.

Reports of other folks hoarding rest room paper have turn into extra widespread because the risk posed via the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has larger.

Getty

Hernandezcinto used to be charged with robbery from a public accommodation facility, a 3rd level legal. He used to be handcuffed and brought to the Orange County Jail, earlier than being launched later the similar morning on a $2,500 bond.

Newsweek reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, however no more information used to be to be had.

Toilet paper has been in prime call for lately because of shortage not directly brought about via the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it is unclear how a lot of a task the pandemic performed in Hernandezcinto’s case, a bunch of different rest room paper thefts that had been most likely impressed via the lack have lately been reported.

A special Florida guy used to be arrested in Clearwater on March 10 after allegedly breaking right into a neighbor’s truck to thieve a $1 pack of rest room paper. He protested his innocence earlier than being taken into custody and hung on a $5,000 bond.