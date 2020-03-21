Did Anyone Win the $96 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The profitable Mega Millions numbers in Friday evening’s lottery draw had been 34, 35, 41, 45, and 54, and the Mega Ball used to be 5. The jackpot closing evening used to be $96 million, with a money possibility of $76 million, however did any individual win the grand prize?

There used to be no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot which has now rolled over, pushing up the grand prize for Tuesday evening’s draw to an estimated $101 million, with a money possibility of $76.Five million.

There used to be additionally no winner of the $1 million given to the fortunate price ticket holder who is in a position to fit 5 numbers. There had been 12 individuals who matched 4 numbers and the Mega Ball, incomes them a minimum of $10,000, and 3 of them controlled to quadruple their winnings as a result of they used the Megaplier, which used to be X4.

There had been 203 gamers who gained $500 closing evening through matching 4 numbers and 29 of them used the Megaplier to win $2,000. More than 500 gamers gained $200 through matching 3 numbers and the Mega Ball and 102 of those gamers quadrupled their prizes to $800 with the Megaplier.

A girl fills out a Mega Millions lottery price ticket on October 19, 2018 in New York City.

NGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Hundreds of 1000’s of gamers were given smaller prizes in closing evening’s Mega Millions lottery. More than 382,000 gamers gained prizes starting from $2 to $40 through matching more than a few mixtures of numbers from simply the Mega Ball to 3 numbers the usage of the Megaplier.

The subsequent Mega Millions lottery drawing will happen on March 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

How to go into Mega Millions

To input the Mega Millions lottery, gamers should buy a price ticket from a certified lottery store as much as round one to 2 hours ahead of the draw, even though gross sales closing dates range through jurisdiction.

The thought is to make a choice 5 numbers between one and 70 for the white balls and one quantity between one and 25 for the gold Mega Ball. Players can make a selection the numbers themselves or have the lottery terminal make a choice them randomly.

Mega Millions Numbers For 03/20/20: Friday Jackpot used to be for $96 Million

Read extra

There is the possibility so as to add the Megaplier to the Mega Millions lottery price ticket for an extra $1 consistent with play. The Megaplier quantity is randomly decided on simply ahead of the drawing and can both be X2, X3, X4, or X5.

If a participant wins a prize whilst the usage of the Megaplier, their prize will probably be multiplied. The Megaplier quantity is selected from a pool of 15 balls, 5 are marked with X2, six with X3, 3 with X4 and one with X5.

Watch out for scams

This week, Mega Millions issued a caution about scams wherein the logo’s brand is getting used to vow prizes to people who reply to official-looking emails or texts.

One rip-off is known as the Mega Millions “International Official Lottery,” which hyperlinks to the “Official Anniversary Lottery Site” and has a 25th Anniversary brand. It claims to provide a money prize of $24,780 however handiest upon cost of a price.

Mega Millions stated that there is not any such factor as a Mega Millions “international” lottery and so no prize is to be had as a result of it could possibly handiest be bought in the United States and handiest through taking part lotteries.

“The only way to win is to first purchase a ticket from one of these lotteries; if you haven’t purchased a ticket, you haven’t won. And there is never a fee to claim a real lottery prize,” Mega Millions stated on its site.