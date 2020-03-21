‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 Explores Why Wrestler Chris Benoit Snapped, Murdering His Wife and Child

Few high-profile industries were beset by way of as many shocking tragedies as skilled wrestling, and in its first season, Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring explored a suite of squared-circle horror tales that illustrated how a wild setting of substance abuse, rampant egos, incessant shuttle and oversized personas and existence frequently resulted in disaster. It was once a docuseries of superheroic characters and harmful impulses, and in its 2d season (debuting March 24), it tackles a brand new collection of circumstances that end up that, even though the ache they revel in in the ring would possibly not all the time be actual, the struggling wrestlers undergo—and, sadly, dish out—in actual existence is anything else however phony.

And by no means was once that more true than in regards to the matter of Dark Side of the Ring’s two-hour season premiere: Chris Benoit.

Though its approaching run will delve into a variety of well known sagas, together with the premature loss of life of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka’s female friend Nancy Argentino (whom he can have killed), the Mafia-related homicide of Dino Bravo, and the scary 1999 loss of life of Owen Hart (who fell from the rafters of Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, throughout a pay-per-view tournament), the sequence’ major enchantment is Benoit. In 2007, the Canadian-born WCW and WWE megastar dedicated a monstrous double murder-suicide, finishing the lives of his spouse Nancy and younger son Daniel sooner than striking himself in the basement gymnasium at his house in Fayetteville, Georgia. To circle of relatives, pals, colleagues, and outsiders alike, it was once an unthinkable atrocity, in particular as a result of, for the majority of his existence, Benoit were referred to as a quiet, pleasant, bold professional who was once as devoted to his extended family as he was once to his business. According to these featured, Benoit was once “a gentle giant” and “one of the greatest workers in wrestling,” and the homicidal fiend he become was once “not the Chris I knew.”

Which doesn’t exchange the incontrovertible fact that, due to a mix of risky components, he ultimately perpetrated the maximum horrible crime conceivable.

Dark Side of the Ring doesn’t have a definitive resolution as to why Benoit did what he did. Nonetheless, over the route of its two-part premiere, it lines his trail from thrilling phenom to established headliner to tabloid villain and, in doing so, digs into uncomfortable truths about the tradition by which he thrived. That adventure started in Stampede Wrestling, a Calgary-based regional promotion that to begin with made Benoit fall in love with sports activities leisure (seeing the Dynamite Kid ship flying headbutts from the best rope was once the spark that lit Benoit’s professional goals), and wound up giving him his get started in the trade. Though at 5-foot-10 he was once regarded as quick in an generation that prized titanic behemoths, he briefly rose up the ranks, and as pal and common combatant Chris Jericho recollects, “He was the most intense and believable performer I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

Before lengthy, Benoit was once transitioning to the WCW large leagues along his shut comrades Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko, who in combination have been referred to as the Three Amigos. That’s the place Benoit additionally met Nancy Toffoloni, who had made a reputation for herself first as Fallen Angel, a Satanic acolyte of Kevin Sullivan’s Prince of Darkness, and then as the ruthless and conniving supervisor Woman—a personality that Toffoloni’s sister Sandra says was once intently in keeping with her exact character. If Toffoloni’s artwork was once an imitation of her existence, on the other hand, that dynamic could be reversed as soon as Sullivan (who was once romantically concerned with Toffoloni) concocted a storyline by which Benoit wooed Toffoloni clear of him. The narrative was once successful with audiences, albeit now not with Sullivan, since Benoit and Toffoloni quickly started an off-camera affair, resulting in marriage and the delivery of their son Daniel.

As was once the case in such a lot of season one episodes, Dark Side of the Ring’s Benoit installment illustrates the pitfalls of wrestling’s commingling of the actual and the fictional. While the Benoits have been a reputedly satisfied unit for a while—instances borne out by way of new interviews with David Benoit, Chris’ son from his first marriage—issues took a flip for the disastrous when Eddie Guerrero died of a middle situation in 2005 at the age of 38.

Having firstly met on a Japan excursion, Benoit and Guerrero have been absolute best pals, and even though Guerrero’s loss of life wasn’t utterly surprising after years of drug and alcohol issues, it nonetheless hit Benoit like a Mack truck. Depression and self-isolation adopted, a lot to the chagrin of everybody round Benoit, who by way of all accounts was once so gripped by way of grief that he remodeled into an individual no person identified.

His descent culminated in the three-day duration of June 22-24, 2007, when—after sending cryptic textual content messages to pal Chavo Guerrero and others—he sure and strangled Nancy to loss of life of their bed room, sedated and then suffocated 7-year-old Daniel, and in spite of everything killed himself. Since Benoit was once a lifelong PED consumer who, at the time of his loss of life, had seriously excessive ranges of testosterone in his gadget, steroids have been in an instant blamed for this nightmare. Yet because of the efforts of former wrestler-turned-neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, who created the Concussion Legacy Foundation, it ultimately become transparent that Benoit’s innumerable head accidents (particularly from folding chair-related photographs) had ended in a critical case of CTE (power anxious encephalopathy) that affected his thoughts and behavior. Throw in a wedding that can were rockier, and extra abusive, than it seemed from the outdoor, and his was once an risky state of affairs primed to blow up.

Dark Side of the Ring as soon as once more balances its wealth of nice talking-head interviews and archival pictures with cornier components reminiscent of fuzzy dramatic recreations and soundbite-y transitions to business. Furthermore, it every so often detours clear of extra fascinating avenues of exploration—reminiscent of Jericho’s unelaborated-upon remark that Benoit’s scandalous crime virtually destroyed wrestling—in want of sensationalistic angles, which makes it directly immensely watchable and frustratingly shallow. However, if it’s neither as curious nor as deep as one would preferably like, it stays in its 2d season a stark reminder that blurring the barriers between fable and truth is never a recipe for well being and happiness—and, additionally, that the ones on the lookout for a strong career may wish to take wrestling off their lists.