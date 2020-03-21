Coronavirus Strikes ‘Younger’ and ‘Entourage’ Actress Debi Mazar

Actress Debi Mazar printed Saturday she examined sure for the brand new coronavirus and implored other folks to stick domestic till the pandemic is below regulate.

The Brooklyn-based celebrity mentioned on Instagram that on March 15, she aroused from sleep with a sore throat, cough, serious frame aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

“I figured maybe I got the flu or… Corona?😬I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends,” the 55-year-old mentioned.

She referred to as a health care provider pal to peer if she may just get examined and he informed her she didn’t meet the factors. Two days later, she went to an area pressing care and were given swabbed.

“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S.Korea it takes two hours),” she wrote. “Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.”

The actress, who’s lately starring in TV Land’s Younger, described the sickness as “morphy.”

“One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

Mazar, who additionally starred in Entourage, is the newest in a string of celebrities to announce their prognosis—together with Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Andy Cohen.

Mazar mentioned she has circle of relatives in Italy and may just no longer perceive why, because the virus unfold throughout New York, the town used to be no longer shutting colleges or issuing stay-at-home orders previous.

And now that the town has, she’s involved other folks aren’t following the ones orders.

“Prospect Park yesterday, i hear was jumpin’!” she mentioned.

“Stay home people!” she added. “Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!”