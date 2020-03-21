Coronavirus Bailout? Don’t Give the Airlines the Money Without Stopping Their Greed
Coronavirus Bailout? Don't Give the Airlines the Money Without Stopping Their Greed
The U.S. airways wasted no time telling us how a lot they sought after to bail them out from this disaster: $50 billion.
Boeing desires extra—$60 billion to “support the health of the broader aviation industry.”
The Aeronautical Repair Station Association desires $11 billion.