Congressional Hispanic Caucus PAC Endorses Joe Biden, Citing ObamaCare and DACA Programs

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up an endorsement for his presidential marketing campaign Friday from the CHC BOLD PAC, the political motion committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Founded in 2001, the CHC BOLD PAC describes itself on its web page as supporting “strong Hispanic candidates and candidates who embrace bold policies,” akin to innovative Democrats.

“We know [President Donald] Trump is an existential threat to the health and economic well-being of our communities and all Americans and we cannot afford four more years of his reckless administration,” learn a Friday observation from the committee. “CHC BOLD PAC is proud to support Vice President Joe Biden and we look forward to working alongside him to restore faith in our government and leadership in the White House.”

“From expanding access to affordable health care, to protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits for our seniors, and fighting for our nation’s DREAMers and 11 million undocumented people, Joe will fight for us,” CHC BOLD PAC chairman California Representative Tony Cardenas mentioned.

Newsweek reached out to Biden’s marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Cardenas gave Biden his private endorsement in December 2019 announcing Biden would “deliver bipartisan leadership, secure our international relationships, and make sure our economy provides for the safety and welfare of all Americans.”

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Touting an immigration plan this is almost the antithesis of the insurance policies set forth by means of Trump, Biden’s proposals come with reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which used to be offered right through the Obama management. DACA permits individuals who entered the U.S. as kids to be “lawfully present” with out being deported.

DACA used to be led to 2017 by means of the Trump management. In a November 2017 letter from then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the Department of Homeland Security, Sessions mentioned this system used to be unconstitutional.

“DACA was effectuated by the [Obama] administration through executive action, without proper statutory authority and with no established end-date,” Sessions wrote, “after Congress’ repeated rejection of proposed legislation that would have accomplished a similar result.”

Biden’s marketing campaign has referred to the rescinding of DACA as “cruel and counterproductive,” announcing that he would reinstate this system if elected president.

Biden has additionally implied that undocumented immigrants could be eligible for well being care.

“You cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered,” Biden mentioned in a July 2019 interview with CNN. “You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of. Period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do.”

Trump has spoken towards offering well being care to undocumented immigrants. In his State of the Union deal with in February, Trump mentioned that offering such advantages would “raid the Medicare benefits of our seniors and that our seniors depend on while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration.”

“If forcing American taxpayers to provide unlimited free healthcare to illegal aliens sounds fair to you, then stand with the radical left,” Trump added. “But if you believe that we should defend American patients and American seniors, then stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free government health care for illegal aliens.”