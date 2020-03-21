Bravo Host Andy Cohen Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Bravo host Andy Cohen introduced that he examined sure for coronavirus in an Instagram submit Friday, halting his plans to host Watch What Happens Live from his rental.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [Watch What Happens Live] from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

The host, who has a 1-year-old son named Benjamin, steered “everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier Friday, it was once reported that Cohen could be web hosting the display from his West Village rental after the coronavirus led to manufacturing shutdowns. The first “at-home” program was once slated air on Sunday.

In a March 12 episode of the communicate display, Cohen was once noticed interacting with Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. They haven’t begun to publicly touch upon Cohen’s analysis, however Maxwell introduced previous Friday that his staff would get started generating non-public protecting apparatus for clinical pros who’re combating the pandemic.