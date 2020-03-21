Actor Sean Penn Says in Op-Ed That U.S. Military Should Intervene in Coronavirus Fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15, 2020: Sean Penn speaks onstage throughout CORE Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit CORE and 10 Years of Life-Saving Work Across Haiti & Around the World at Wiltern Theatre on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by means of Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala)

Actor Sean Penn co-wrote an op-ed urging the United States executive to authorize its army to intrude in the combat towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call on President [Donald] Trump to commit the federal military to provide direct support. Our centralized, federal government can save lives now if it acts,” Penn and Ann Lee, CEO of the humanitarian support group Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), co-wrote in The Guardian, printed on Saturday. “The military must be tasked with a full offensive against this virus.”

Penn drew from occasions he witnessed after the earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010. CORE was once at the flooring of the impoverished Caribbean island to lend a hand the ones suffering from the earthquake that killed 200,000 other people.

“To aid Haitians after the earthquake, the United States government deployed the most effective logistical and humanitarian organization the world has ever seen: the U.S. military,” in step with the writers, “which in Haiti included 22,000 soldiers, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S.NS Comfort, a 1,000-bed trauma hospital ship. U.S. soldiers distributed food, organized health facilities, set up clean water access, and provided security.”

Both Lee and Penn mentioned the U.S. army labored in conjunction with CORE to lend a hand them “take over and manage a 60,000-person camp, with drainage, organized blocks of tents, and a hospital.”

“This was in Haiti, where public health infrastructure is limited and in some places nonexistent. Imagine what the U.S. military could do here in the U.S., right now, to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We need to buy time for our scientists to develop a vaccine; we need to build infrastructure to administer tests and treat the afflicted.”

The op-ed writers additionally mentioned that deploying the National Guard and invoking the Defense Production Act–which permits Trump to direct firms to fabricate essential apparatus to confront the pandemic–does now not cross a long way sufficient.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has often known as at the president to mobilize the U.S. army to struggle the radical coronavirus pandemic. During an look on CNN Wednesday, de Blasio mentioned he needs the army in NYC to complement present efforts by means of the town and state.

“I want their medical teams, which are first rate. I want their logistical support. I want their ability to get stuff from factories all over the country where they are needed most. The only force in America that can do that effectively and quickly is the United States military and they are being sidelined right now by Donald Trump when he should be calling them to the front. [New York City] is the front right now,” de Blasio mentioned.

As of this e-newsletter, there are over 19,600 showed instances of COVID-19 in the United States and 260 deaths, in step with the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.