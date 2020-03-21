5 Songs to Remember Legendary Country Singer Kenny Rogers by

Kenny Rogers plays in live performance at Golden Nugget Casino on December 9, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rogers passed on to the great beyond on Friday.

Iconic and widespread nation singer Kenny Rogers passed on to the great beyond at 81 on Friday. Rogers died of herbal reasons, in accordance his circle of relatives in a press unencumber.

With just about 40 albums and 21 primary singles beneath his belt, the singer, who started his occupation within the past due 1950’s, was once a staple in nation and dad song at huge. As fanatics have in mind Rogers’ legacy, listed below are 5 songs that outline his occupation.

“The Gambler”

This Don Schlitz-penned track is well Rogers’ absolute best identified hit, and it is a grasp elegance in storytelling via song. In the track, Rogers encounters a whiskey-drinking, smoking playing guy. The monitor’s straight away identifiable refrain tells the foundations that each and every gambler is all too accustomed to: “You gotta know when to hold ’em/Know when to fold ’em/Know when to walk away/And know when to run.”

“Coward of the County”

Another story-driven monitor, Rogers sings a couple of boy named Tommy who is been bullied by everybody in his the town, calling him “the coward of the county.” Upon his demise, Tommy’s father advises his son to stroll clear of warfare and switch the opposite cheek. Still, Tommy cannot heed his father’s phrase after taking extra warmth from the native Gatlin boys. In the track’s ultimate refrain, Tommy apologizes to his father on why he resorted to violence: “I didn’t turn the other cheek/And, Papa, I sure hope you understand/Sometimes you gotta fight when you’re a man.”

“Lucille”

Rogers’ hit in 1977 is a tear-in-the-beer nation ballad, about him assembly a girl who lately left her husband. The track units the scene of that assembly in a bar and Rogers’ worry when the person comes to confront his spouse. Despite his worry, the refrain displays pity for the husband, as he says that Lucille left him at an inopportune time, as he has to deal with 4 hungry kids and concern about plants.

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town”

A rollicking determined love track, Rogers begs Ruby no longer to go away him, in spite of his personal inadequacies. He sings from the viewpoint of a paralyzed veteran whose spouse or female friend helps to keep working out the door to cheat. He helps to keep asking her no longer to go away and assures her that he will quickly be useless, nevertheless it does little to forestall her as she walks out the door.

“You Can’t Make Old Friends”

Thirty years after their iconic “Islands in the Stream” collaboration, Rogers rejoined fellow nation song celebrity Dolly Parton for the somber “You Can’t Make Old Friends” in 2013. The monitor options the 2 absolute best buddies making a song about what’s going to occur when the opposite passes away and the way tough it’ll be stay on making a song, even though the 2 sooner or later meet once more. In the track’s video, Rogers known as Parton his “soul partner,” referring to their friendship and musical chemistry.