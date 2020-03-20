Woman in Spain Who Yelled ‘I Have Coronavirus’ While Spitting at Police Officers Tests Positive for COVID-19

Seven cops were positioned in quarantine in Spain after a lady spat at them whilst she was once being arrested who later examined sure for the coronavirus.

Members of the Spanish Civil Guard arrested the suspect in the Zaragoza the town of Cuarte de Huerva, kind of 200 miles northeast of Madrid, on suspicion of assaulting her spouse, El Mundo reported.

While detaining the lady, she many times yelled “I have coronavirus” whilst spitting at the officials.

The lady persevered to shout and spit as she was once being pushed away in a patrol automobile and positioned in a prison cellular.

Authorities then examined the lady, recognized handiest as P.A.U., for COVID-19. She was once later printed to have examined sure for the virus however handiest after she was once launched from custody.

Luis Angel Marcen, a legal professional assigned to the lady after she was once taken in custody, may be being instructed to quarantine after entering touch with the suspect.

“I have been told to stay home for 15 days and watch to see if I have a fever,” Marcen instructed El Heraldo.

“I have told them what had happened and that I had also been here this Thursday working in the Guard Court and in the Violence against Women Court, but the response has been the same, that I stay at home and do not approach my girlfriend less than a meter away.”

Police at the Nuevos Ministerios Station on March 17, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Seven cops were positioned in quarantine in Spain after a lady spat at them who later examined sure for coronavirus.

DeFodi Images/Getty

According to reviews, Marcen attended a health center to check out and get examined and obtain affirmation on whether or not he has additionally were given the virus.

“We are on duty, we defend the rights of the detainees, we have to work compulsorily, as it’s an essential and inalienable service… I do not understand why they cannot test the lawyers as well,” he added.

There are greater than 18,000 showed circumstances of coronavirus in Spain, the fourth easiest in the arena, in step with Johns Hopkins University. The nation has observed 833 deaths because of COVID-19, with 1,107 other folks managing to recuperate from the virus.

This map, equipped by way of Statista, presentations the unfold of COVID-19 circumstances around the globe as of March 20.

