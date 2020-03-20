What I learned after 5 years and 1,300 articles at Fortune





Dear Term Sheet readers,

What an immense excitement it’s been. After 5 unbelievable years, nowadays is my closing day at Fortune. I’m leaving to construct my weekly publication The Profile right into a standalone trade. Right now, it includes a compilation of longform profiles on fascinating folks and corporations, however I imagine it may possibly transform a lot more.

I was once slightly 23 years previous when I stepped into Fortune’s places of work for the primary time in 2014. One of my objectives for that first 12 months was once to learn Term Sheet (then authored by way of Dan Primack) and perceive 10% of its contents. I’m now not joking when I inform you I slightly knew what a undertaking capitalist did, how offers have been structured, and even what a time period sheet was once.

At that time limit, I had most effective written a couple of basic information tales and labored on Fortune’s social media technique. There was once no fireplace in me to be informed in regards to the loopy, complicated global this is Silicon Valley. Until 2017.

That was once the 12 months I grew past what I concept conceivable. I have been serving to my predecessor Erin Griffith bring together the offers in Term Sheet, but if she left Fortune, I was once introduced with a fork within the highway: Do I elevate my hand to take over this beast of a publication or do I lay low and proceed lifestyles as an individual who by no means needed to get up ahead of 7 a.m.?

I determined to head for it. And I’m fortunate to have labored in a spot with colleagues who now not most effective inspired me to do it, however cheered me on each and every step of the way in which.

In the early days of Term Sheet, I would get up at 4:30 a.m. with the crippling day by day anxiousness of now not realizing what to jot down about. I would glance up the definitions of extra VC jargon than I care to confess. “WTF is ‘dry powder?’” was once a memorable one.

I’m a extremely frightened individual, however in all probability my biggest power is that I’m much more cussed. And if I really feel insecure a couple of positive matter, I analysis, obsess, and ask dumb questions till I achieve a elementary working out of it. Maybe that’s why operating on Term Sheet was once a excellent have compatibility for me … and possibly that’s why I’ve determined to start out from 0 once more.

Fortune has been my house for the closing 5 years. It’s where the place I grew up, each in my opinion and professionally. I owe an enormous thanks to the individuals who helped me achieve this level: Heather Muse and Alan Murray for hiring me and seeing doable in my paintings, Pattie Sellers for giving me the risk to jot down a piece of writing when that wasn’t my activity, Adam Lashinsky for patiently modifying my first mag characteristic, and Andrew Nusca for encouraging me to all the time intention upper. And after all, this text wouldn’t be conceivable with out Lucinda Shen and Karen Yuan, who meticulously make certain that Term Sheet arrives for your inbox each and every morning.

I’m happy with the paintings I’ve executed right here — from the Kleiner Perkins characteristic to the profile on investor Jeff Jordan to the handfuls of interviews performed with dealmakers within the tech global. All in all, I’ve written a complete of one,300 articles in my 5 years at Fortune.

But I’m maximum happy with the fantastic neighborhood that Term Sheet has constructed. This publication hasn’t ever felt like a one-way channel of conversation as a result of none of you have been shy about hitting the “reply” button every day, letting me know your critiques, criticisms, and optimistic comments (together with when I dedicated “an egregious written abuse” of the English language). I’ll leave out this.

Who will take over this text? My colleague Lucinda, whose voice from the a lot of occasions she’s written Term Sheet. Lucinda’s sensible, curious, enthusiastic, and a relentlessly arduous employee. I hope you’ll prolong her a heat and type welcome as a result of I’m positive she’ll do a very good activity. You can achieve her at lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

I’ve had one of the crucial maximum thought-provoking, memorable conversations with you all, and I hope they proceed. You can join The Profile and achieve me at polina@readtheprofile.com. Thank you once more, and I’ll communicate to you quickly 🙂

Polina Marinova

Twitter: @polina_marinova

Email: polina.marinova@fortune.com









