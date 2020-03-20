Truck Drivers Are America’s Unsung Heroes

Our country’s health-care employees are giving us a day by day profile in braveness as they serve at the entrance strains within the struggle towards COVID-19—increasingly more on the expense of their very own fitness. But there’s some other crew of Americans in the market quietly and frequently very a lot by myself, operating lengthy hours to stay provide strains intact in order that our health-care employees have vitally wanted scientific provides and the remainder of us have groceries and different very important provides.

I’m talking of the roughly 1.eight million men and women who pressure vans throughout our country’s highways.

While many people are huddled up at house to steer clear of getting in poor health, those drivers are out at the highways using previous “amber waves of grain” and our country’s “purple mountain majesty” as they trip from sea to shining sea wearing items to make sure, bluntly, that we live to tell the tale.