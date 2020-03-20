After 20 seasons and 6 Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady is headed down south to enroll in Florida’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady made the widely-anticipated legitimate with an Instagram announcement Friday morning, announcing he used to be “excited, humble and hungry,” and including: “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

The mythical quarterback went on: “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me… I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more—I’m just gonna get to work!”

In a Tuesday remark pronouncing his departure from the Patriots, Brady stated it used to be time for him to “open a new stage for [his] life and career.”

“You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” he wrote. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared—a lifetime full of fun memories.”

After being decided on to enroll in the Patriots all through the 6th around of the 2000 NFL Draft, he spent 18 years because the staff’s captain—main them to 9 Super Bowls. In addition to taking six Super Bowl wins again to Boston, he additionally turned into the Super Bowl MVP 4 instances.

There used to be hypothesis that Brady may retire from soccer altogether, however he put the ones rumors to leisure—declaring it used to be “pretty unlikely” he would depart the game after dropping first-round playoffs to the Tennessee Titans in January. He vowed in an Instagram submit to place himself “in the arena again” as a result of he nonetheless has “more to prove.”

Patriots head trainer Bill Belichick stated it used to be a “privilege” to train Brady over time, calling him one of the crucial Patriots’ “original creators.” Team CEO Robert Kraft additionally wrote that he loves the 42-year-old “like a son.”

“When Tom arrived in New England as an unheralded, sixth-round pick, no one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written, the records that would be broken or the joy he would bring to an entire region,” Kraft stated. “There simply will never be another Tom Brady.”

“He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time,” Belichick wrote.