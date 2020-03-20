‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Rips Trump for Calling Himself ‘Wartime President’

With Joy Behar self-isolating at house and Whoopi Goldberg showing by the use of satellite tv for pc, The View desk is getting so much much less crowded, and co-host Sunny Hostin is stepping ahead because the cruelest critic of President Donald Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday morning, the display shared a clip of Trump boasting about his determination to prohibit trip from China sooner than stating, “I look at it, I view it as, in a sense, a wartime president. I mean, that’s what we’re fighting.”

“He’s right to call this a war, is he not?” Goldberg requested the panel.

But whilst fill-in host Sara Haines mentioned that “if we need to call it war” to get folks to take it critically then she doesn’t care what Trump calls it, Hostin disagreed.

“I think people are now at a point now where they’re realizing the severity of the situation, but I’m very uncomfortable with this president saying that he is a wartime president,” Hostin mentioned. “Because in my view, last week he said he wouldn’t take any responsibility for the significant delay in the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities,” she added, relating to essentially the most damning remark from Trump’s Rose Garden press convention ultimate Friday.

“And you have a president who is notorious for being a draft dodger when it came to Vietnam and, you know, getting these bone spur deferments,” she persevered. “And to sort of reframe his legacy when it comes to the coronavirus response as a wartime president, I’m very uncomfortable with. Because wartime presidents take responsibility for their failures and he has been unwilling to do that.”

When her co-hosts began to thrust back, Hostin mentioned, “I think he’s a liar-in-chief and I refuse to give him the moniker of a wartime president. He doesn’t deserve that.”

“I don’t think it’s about what he deserves or not,” Meghan McCain spoke back. “I think it’s the reality of the world we’re living in.”