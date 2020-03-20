‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Goes Off on Spring Breakers for Partying Through Coronavirus Pandemic

On Thursday evening, Trevor Noah broadcast the most recent version of The Daily Show from his lounge sofa.

Dubbed The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, the comic delivered a 12-minute episode centered on the fast unfold of the radical coronavirus—an international pandemic that’s inflamed 246,032 folks and resulted in 10,049 deaths at time of writing.

And this week, President Donald Trump claimed that an antimalarial drug known as chloroquine will likely be “available almost immediately” to regard COVID-19, even alleging “it’s been approved” through the FDA. Of route, that was once a large lie.

According to Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner, “That’s a drug that the president has directed us to take a closer look at…to see if it actually benefits patients.”

“If I could cover my face with my hands I would, because this is the most embarrassing thing ever. The FDA commissioner openly called the president out for making this shit up! That’s so embarrassing!”

Despite Trump’s continuous lies and obfuscations in regards to the novel coronavirus, and his management’s much-delayed strive at preventing it again, Noah stored his cruelest phrases for the younger children who’re nonetheless going on spring wreck to celebration amid the pandemic.

“I’m sorry, what? You’re not gonna let coronavirus stop you?” Noah exclaimed. “Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases: it doesn’t ask for consent, my friend! Here’s the thing young people need to understand: yes, coronavirus is most dangerous for old people, but that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous for young people too, OK? It can still get our ass into intensive care.”

“Think of it this way,” he endured, “I always make jokes about the New York Knicks being a bad NBA basketball team, right? But they’re bad relative to other NBA teams. But if you and your amateur-ass office team played against them, you’d be walking off the court like, I’m sorry, Mr. Knicks, I won’t make fun of you again!”

“So get your shit together, young people!” he concluded. “Coronavirus is no joke!”