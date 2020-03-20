The company that found a cure for Ebola is working on a treatment for coronavirus





At its absolute best, industry can clear up very giant issues. Arguably the largest drawback as of late, international, is the onset and speedy unfold of COVID-19. Some executives see a chance for innovation to prepared the ground amid those precarious occasions.

George Yancopoulos, president and leader clinical officer of biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is one such chief. His company introduced this week it has advanced a promising drug to combat coronavirus, and can start human trials by means of early summer time. Regeneron has a very good observe document: It created a treatment that tremendously lowered the mortality fee within the Ebola virus outbreak that scared the sector simply a few quick years in the past.

Yancopoulos joins the most recent episode of Fortune’s new podcast Leadership Next to element the cutting edge means Regeneron is the use of to create a attainable coronavirus treatment. Alan Murray, host of the podcast and Fortune’s president and CEO, calls this “the most encouraging conversation I’ve had in quite awhile.”

Leadership Next focuses on the evolving position of as of late’s CEO and what that way for the way forward for industry. New episodes are in most cases launched each and every Tuesday, however a subject this urgent calls for a particular version.

At across the 22-minute mark Yancopoulos speaks passionately in regards to the collective want throughout industry, business, well being care, and politics to paintings in combination for a cure: “We need to encourage the brightest minds to devote their greatest efforts to innovate and invent the solutions to the existential threats facing humanity. … We are fighting for our very survival. Innovation has saved us before, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on again.”

Yancopolous typifies the kind of CEOs Leadership Next unearths so interesting. He leads his company towards social excellent with out shedding sight of his accountability to company undertaking, noting, “It turns out if you deliver important new drugs to people, the money takes care of itself.”

