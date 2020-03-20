Spike Lee Tells Trump to Stop Calling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese Virus,’ Says He’s Putting Asian Americans ‘in Danger’

In a contemporary interview with Variety, director Spike Lee stated that President Donald Trump wishes to prevent calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus” as a result of “he’s putting Asian Americans in this country in danger.”

Lee, who additionally serves as the president of Cannes Film Festival’s jury, spoke about how the president will have to prevent calling coronavirus “the Chinese virus” and puzzled why nobody had requested Trump to prevent.

“Stop saying Chinese virus. There’s nobody around him to say, ‘You can’t say this anymore’? That isn’t helping at all. Hopefully his base will understand. You just can’t say that,” the BlacKkKlansman director advised Variety.

Lee’s publicist and the White House didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

On Thursday, Cannes pageant director Thierry Fremaux introduced that the annual French movie pageant was once going to be postponed from its deliberate dates between May 12 and 23. Lee stated he supported the choice to delay the pageant to most likely June or July.

Director Spike Lee poses with the Grand Prix award for ‘BlacKkKlansman’ at the Palme D’Or Winner Photocall all the way through the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty

“I agree 100% with Thierry and the Cannes Film Festival,” he stated. “The world has changed and it’s changing every day. People are dying and France’s president has said, several times — I’m paraphrasing — ‘We are at war.’ We are in a war-like time.”

While Lee stated he’d like to seem at the pageant when it is rescheduled, he additionally stated to now not lose sight of the seriousness of coronavirus and the international pandemic.

“Let’s not forget this is the world’s biggest film festival, the world’s biggest stage for cinema and I’ll be the first black president of the jury,” the director stated. “So look, I can’t pretend [to know] what’s going to happen tomorrow. Everybody has to pray, get on bended knee, pray, we get out of this, find a vaccine, get back on our feet — physically, emotionally and financially worldwide. This is no joke. It’s not some movie. People are dying.”

Lee stated that like such a lot of folks, he is been practising social-distancing along with his circle of relatives and felt sorry for many who might lose their jobs all the way through this making an attempt time.

“We’re doing whatever everybody else is trying to do – come together, love each other and just try to ride it out,” he stated “”People are being laid off. People are being fired. People do not know the place their subsequent test goes to come from, how they’re going to see their youngsters. When the colleges shut, who’s going to handle their youngsters? This s**t is loopy. This s**t is bananas.”