South Korean fashion designer switches to face masks
In many nations, surgical masks are handled as an very important defend in opposition to the coronavirus. But that may create shortages for individuals who want them maximum, like scientific employees.
South Korean fashion designer Paul Park has created a line of colorful face masks for younger folks which he hopes will ease the shortages – and assist cheer folks up.
Video and script: Jeremy Howell