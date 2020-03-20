News 

South Korean fashion designer switches to face masks

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

In many nations, surgical masks are handled as an very important defend in opposition to the coronavirus. But that may create shortages for individuals who want them maximum, like scientific employees.

South Korean fashion designer Paul Park has created a line of colorful face masks for younger folks which he hopes will ease the shortages – and assist cheer folks up.

Video and script: Jeremy Howell

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Field Computers

Global Field Computers Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 To 2026

Alex Jones 0
Ultrasonic Piezo Transducer

Global Ultrasonic Piezo Transducer Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 To 2026

Alex Jones 0
Industrial Steam Boilers

Industrial Steam Boilers Market 2019 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players Hurst Boiler and Welding Company

Alex Jones 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *