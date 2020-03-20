Sean Spicer Makes His Surreal Debut as a White House Reporter

Among the entire atypical and strange issues that appear to occur steadily all through Donald Trump’s presidency, the spectacle of Sean Spicer grilling his former boss within the White House briefing room will have to be ranked as each memorable and atypical.

On Friday, when the president referred to as on his former White House press secretary—who recently hosts a weeknight display on Newsmax—Spicer didn’t press Trump about his movements in regards to the novel coronavirus pandemic, as others did, however as an alternative requested his response to the Republican senators who reportedly acted on personal pandemic predictions to offload their inventory holdings weeks prior to the marketplace crash.

Trump dodged, claiming lack of information. Weirdly, he overlooked to name on Spicer by means of title, as if forgetting that the Dancing with the Stars contestant-turned-journalist served as his leader spokesman for the rocky first six months of his management. Spicer resigned in protest after Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci—now a critical critic of the president—as White House communications director, a activity “The Mooch” held for all of 2 weeks till he, too, flamed out.

Yet journalists within the room on Friday said each the validity of Spicer’s query and the oddness of the questioner.

“It obviously made for a surreal scene to have the former White House press secretary, best known for lying about Trump’s inauguration crowd size, back in the briefing room and asking totally relevant questions,” mentioned a veteran member of the White House press corps who requested to not be additional known. “He had more credibility today asking questions than he did answering them.”

A 2nd longtime White House correspondent informed The Daily Beast: “I thought it was interesting that the president didn’t call on him by name. That question had to be asked today. It was a legitimate question… I will say it felt very surreal.”

Reached by means of The Daily Beast as he was once about to tape Friday’s installment of Spicer & Co., which he’s been internet hosting since early March, Spicer agreed that interrogating Trump from the again row of the briefing room was once one thing of an out-of-body enjoy.

“The funny part is that we were at least six or seven questions in before anyone asked about the stocks,” Spicer mentioned, “and that was probably the No. 1 story on the morning shows this morning and yet not one of the networks asked about it until I did.” (A White House correspondent quibbled: “If Sean Spicer had not asked that question about the senators and their stock selloffs, someone else would have.”)

Spicer added: “I thought about this yesterday when I knew this [the briefing] was happening. You know, CNN sent Sanjay Gupta the other day to a briefing and no one had a problem with that. [Gupta, an M.D. and a surgeon, functions as CNN’s medical correspondent.] The point is that I have a show. We were talking about these issues on the show today and I thought it would be great to get the president to respond to them.”

Spicer, who ran communications for the Republican National Committee prior to his White House stint, isn’t the primary partisan operative to check out his hand at journalism. Bill Moyers, Diane Sawyer, Chris Matthews, Tim Russert and George Stephanopoulos, for example, all labored in politics prior to crossing over to the Fourth Estate. But Spicer is the primary White House press secretary to do it so conspicuously all through his ex-boss’s first time period.

Since his departure from the White House, Spicer has been at the lecture circuit and did a stint ultimate yr as a particular correspondent for Extra, interviewing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Spicer’s successor at White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and overlaying the White House Correspondents Dinner after-parties). But he conceded that all through his lengthy profession as a Republican operative, he’s had 0 enjoy as a operating journalist.

“But I would also argue that I’m not trying to be a reporter,” he insisted. “I went to ask questions for my show. I’m not claiming that I’m some sort of hard-hitting reporter. Newsmax has plenty of people who do that. We have a White House correspondent.”

Still, Spicer has a everlasting White House media credential, a so-called “hard pass” reserved for individuals of the common press corps. Spicer identified that after he was once press secretary, he credentialed any one from a “bonafide” information group.

“It was definitely weird to be on the other side of the podium,” Spicer mentioned. “But sitting on the other side of the podium, I continue to feel sympathy for anyone who has to get up there and brief, because of the nature of the questions and also the tone and frankly the lack of respect that sometimes is afforded to the folks up there. No matter what some of those folks think, he still is the president of the United States…You can ask tough, hard-hitting questions and be respectful at the same time.”

Asked his response to Trump’s offended eruption at NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who driven the president over his arguably unwarranted optimism about a imaginable coronavirus remedy regime, Spicer mentioned: “I think part of this has come down to tone…I’m not necessarily judging Peter’s question. I was worried about getting my question out.”

Trump accused Alexander of asking “a nasty question” and being “a terrible reporter.”

“Trump is going to push back,” Spicer mentioned. “This isn’t the rest new. It’s now not like this change is that novel. How repeatedly has he long gone after different journalists? He’s used the phrase ‘nasty’ numerous occasions. I’m now not truly certain why what took place as of late was once distinctive.

“The great thing about this nation is the media can ask no matter they would like,” Spicer went on. “They can hold every level of government to the highest accountability. And yet that same right gives anyone else the right to say what they want. And no one’s gonna get jailed, and no one’s gonna get reprimanded. And no one’s gonna get punished.”