Seagulls in Benidorm have 'run out of food and are now hunting in mass targeting elderly shoppers' after virus lockdown
World 

Seagulls in Benidorm have 'run out of food and are now hunting in mass targeting elderly shoppers' after virus lockdown

A RAVENOUS colony of seagulls praying on an elderly consumer in coronavirus-stricken Spain have been captured on digital camera.

In the assault, which seems love it’s been taken from the script of Alfred Hitchcock’s Hitchcock’s horror vintage, The Birds, the gulls will also be noticed tormenting the elderly one who is wearing their buying groceries in Benidorm.

The savage scene comes as the rustic faces its 5th day of lockdown
A complete of 1,002 other folks have died in Spain after trying out sure for coronavirus

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

Locals claimed on-line the competitive birds have now taken to attacking other folks on transient journeys for groceries in the ghost the town hotel.

Their standard supply of food is alleged to have vanished after bars and eating places have been close and everybody used to be ordered to stick inside of on Monday.

Spain has turn into the fourth-hardest hit nation in the sector, after China, Italy which has now turn into the epicentre of the outbreak, and Iran.

A complete of 1,002 other folks have died in Spain after trying out sure for coronavirus.

British vacationers holidaying in the rustic have been this week advised to ‘leave now’, after the federal government stated accommodations can be on shutdown from subsequent week.

Over the weekend Brits have been noticed defying the rustic’s lockdown and taunting police in Benidorm on the weekend.

A video which gave the impression on social media confirmed a bunch of round 50 other folks — some topless, others maintaining cans of beer —  boisterously chanting out of doors a block of residences as officials try to get them to head inside of.

Comments beneath the video state “get them back to the UK” and “what unconsciousness, irresponsibility and stupidity”.

