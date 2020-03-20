World 

Pro-Trump PAC’s New Fundraising Strategy: Coronavirus Telemarketing

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

A sketchy political team that has come underneath hearth for its misleading fundraising practices up to now is spreading coronavirus incorrect information with the intention to entice in possible donors.

Support American Leaders PAC, a pro-Trump team that has been explicitly disavowed via President Donald Trump’s re-election marketing campaign, has positioned a bunch of robocalls this month asking folks to signal a petition not easy that Congress make stronger Trump’s efforts to close down shuttle to the United States from China.

There’s only one factor with that decision to motion: Flights from China have already been successfully close down for just about two months.

You May Also Like

Iowa Caucus App Has Security Flaws, Hackers Could Change Passwords, Vote Tallies: Report

admin 0

Bernie Sanders Calls Out Supporters for Online Attacks, Says ‘Harassment of All Forms is Unacceptable’

admin 0
Luka Magnotta has a sick Facebook fan page where supporters DEFEND Don’t F**k With Cats killer

Luka Magnotta has a sick Facebook fan page where supporters DEFEND Don’t F**k With Cats killer

Georgia Clark 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *