Pro-Trump PAC’s New Fundraising Strategy: Coronavirus Telemarketing

A sketchy political team that has come underneath hearth for its misleading fundraising practices up to now is spreading coronavirus incorrect information with the intention to entice in possible donors.

Support American Leaders PAC, a pro-Trump team that has been explicitly disavowed via President Donald Trump’s re-election marketing campaign, has positioned a bunch of robocalls this month asking folks to signal a petition not easy that Congress make stronger Trump’s efforts to close down shuttle to the United States from China.

There’s only one factor with that decision to motion: Flights from China have already been successfully close down for just about two months.