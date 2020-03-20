OAN Reporter Chanel Rion Asks Incredibly Bonkers Softball Question at Trump Coronavirus Presser

Towards the tip of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press convention on Thursday, the president took some actually ridiculous questions from far-right cable information channel One America News that allowed him to rant in opposition to the media and counsel information shops are doing “state propaganda” for China.

Over the previous couple of days, the president has taken to calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus,” sparking outrage that he is also encouraging the racist focused on of Asian-Americans. Trump, in the meantime, has insisted he makes use of the time period to retaliate in opposition to some Chinese officers blaming the U.S. army for the viral outbreak.

OANN White House correspondent Chanel Rion, subsequently, on Thursday determined to set the president up with a ludicrous query to provide him a trail to rant concerning the media and declare he’s now not encouraging racism.

“Mr. President, do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ to be racist because it is food that originated from China?” Rion leadingly requested.

“I don’t think that’s racist at all,” Trump gleefully answered.

“On that note, major left-wing media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese communist party narratives, and they are claiming you are racist for making these claims about ‘Chinese virus,’” Rion endured, prior to serving up a actually bonkers query: “Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels and they work right here out of the White House with direct access to you and your team?”

“It amazes me when I read the things that I read,” Trump spoke back with a smile, prior to happening a tirade about the entire media shops he feels were essential of him.

“I don’t think anybody has done as much as I have done in three years,” he famous at one level. “This administration has done a great job. But the press is very dishonest.”

Rion, in the meantime, interjected to exclaim that “they are siding with state propaganda,” prompting Trump to agree that “they are siding with China.”

It must be famous that most of the shops that Trump claimed are “siding with China”—such because the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times—have lately had their press credentials revoked by way of China and their newshounds booted in another country.

Rion, who was once lately promoted because the community’s leader White House correspondent, has a historical past of conspiracy-mongering and over-the-top Trump sycophancy. Besides being a Seth Rich truther and serving to to hawk Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s maximum insane Ukraine narratives, Rion lately helped push a wild conspiracy principle that the coronavirus was once created in a North Carolina lab.